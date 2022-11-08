Tens of millions of people worldwide are believed to be suffering from long Covid, experiencing symptoms lasting for more than four weeks after they had Covid-19. Host Isabel Berwick speaks to Jana Javornik, associate professor of employment relations at the University of Leeds, about how she’s juggling her workload with long Covid symptoms, and Sarah Neville, the FT’s global health editor, explains why workplaces have been reluctant to address the issue.

The growing evidence that Covid-19 is leaving people sicker https://www.ft.com/content/26e0731f-15c4-4f5a-b2dc-fd8591a02aec

Number of Britons with long Covid reaches new high https://www.ft.com/content/e62008ff-bebf-4f9f-bc3a-9bb54991fc30

Long Covid defies understanding as sufferers despair https://www.ft.com/content/ff63cd68-7281-4340-b1b6-5db3d891eaff

