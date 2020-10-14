The WTO has handed EU the right to hit almost $4bn of US goods with punitive tariffs

The EU has been given the green light to hit almost $4bn of US goods with punitive tariffs in retaliation for illegal state aid to Boeing, and the IMF said the coronavirus crisis will wreak “lasting damage” on people’s living standards across the world. Plus, some hedge funds are betting that the best days for the stock market’s coronavirus winners are in the past.





EU given green light to hit US with tariffs in Airbus-Boeing ruling

https://www.ft.com/content/3198d2ef-c3bb-44b9-a1e0-b27d9c1483de





Pandemic will cause ‘lasting damage’ to living standards, IMF warns

https://www.ft.com/content/8b286455-d9ed-42a9-b933-5a1d3f4f08b2





Hedge fund short sellers target pandemic winners

ft.com/content/0a14e904-5fac-41bd-a9b4-a8a588db15c5?





Apple enters the 5G market with new line of iPhones

https://www.ft.com/content/eac7ed4b-5fb4-4f0e-944d-f5f61300bd12

