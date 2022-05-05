When Russia invaded Ukraine, a group of countries in the global south, including India and South Africa, held back from the chorus of condemnation led by Europe and the US. Gideon discusses why they have adopted a neutral stance with Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution and Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, chief executive of the South African Institute of International Affairs.

Clips: Reuters; Republic World

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design by Breen Turner

