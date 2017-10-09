Liberia’s presidential candidates bemoan Sirleaf’s record

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Liberia lacks jobs, roads and money, but the one thing it has in abundance is presidential candidates. No fewer than 20 aspirants — an ex-football player, an ex-warlord and an ex-Coca-Cola executive — are among 20 hopefuls who have joined a boisterous and unpredictable presidential contest, the first round of which takes place on Tuesday.

If all goes well, a largely peaceful campaign will lead to the first transfer of power from one civilian leader to another since 1944, an outcome now common in west Africa, but one that has been far from routine in Liberia.

The competition is stiff for an office that has not ended well for three of its four most recent occupants: William Tolbert (1971-1980) was assassinated, Samuel Doe (1980-1990) met a similar fate, and Charles Taylor (1997-2003) is serving 50 years in a British jail for war crimes committed in neighbouring Sierra Leone.

By those standards, it has been plain sailing for Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the 78-year-old incumbent who is stepping down after two terms. Ms Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state, ends her presidency with her international legacy assured. Outsiders have praised the Nobel Peace Prize winner for engineering the transition from 14 years of civil war. In particular, she has used her international contacts, built up during a career at the World Bank, to repair bridges between Liberia and the outside world, allowing it to tap loans and to attract some investment.

At home, though, support for “Ma Ellen” has trickled away amid persistent poverty, a stagnant post-Ebola economy and allegations that she has failed to stamp out corruption.

Although a tiny resource-based economy with only 4.5m people, Liberia is more closely watched than many African countries because of its close ties with the US. It was founded by freed American slaves and, in 1847, became Africa’s first independent republic. It is now among the poorest countries on the continent.

Popular feelings about Mrs Sirleaf run the gamut from appreciation to outright hostility. Most of the presidential candidates bemoan what they say is the shocking state of the nation she is bequeathing, one with high crime, poor infrastructure and limited prospects for all but a tiny foreign-educated elite.

Benoni Urey, a prominent businessman and one of half a dozen candidates with a realistic chance of reaching the run-off, says: “The country is in a terrible state. The people are all into drugs, the unemployment rate is the highest ever, the country is so business unfriendly.”

Even Mrs Sirleaf’s vice-president, Joseph Boakai, 73, has distanced himself from her record. In a recent presidential debate, he bemoaned Liberia’s continued aid dependence, saying: “We cannot be a country all the time thanking and begging our partners.”

Vice-president Joseph Boakai claims to have been held back by Mrs Sirleaf, describing himself as 'a race car stuck in the garage' © EPA

Mr Boakai, who is running on a platform of “number one roads, number two roads, number three roads”, said he was unable to enact his vision as vice-president. In the most celebrated quip of the campaign, the man dubbed “Sleepy Joe” because of his alleged habit of napping at events, said he was “a race car stuck in the garage”. With Mrs Sirleaf gone, he could finally zoom along the track.

Despite the advantages of incumbency, Mr Boakai is far from assured of getting the chequered flag. Among his most dangerous opponents is George Weah, a former international footfall star and senator, who has picked Taylor’s ex-wife as his running mate.

Mr Weah, who commands a loyal following among those who remember his sporting prowess, has been accused by some of representing a lurch to the past, especially after he received a phone call from Taylor in his Durham prison cell.

Alexander Cummings, a former chief administrative officer of Coca-Cola, who only returned to the country 18 months ago, is also vying for a run-off place with a message of prudent management, as is Charles Brumskine, a politician and lawyer who has run for the presidency twice. Unless one candidate gets more than 50 per cent, a run-off will be held next month.

Turnout is expected to be high. What is at stake, asks Mr Brumskine, remembering the “nightmare” of the civil war when gangs of submachine-gun-toting youths ran riot? “Just about everything is at stake,” he says. “This will determine whether we go backwards as a nation, whether we build on the foundation laid by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and move this country forward, or whether we remain just stagnant.”