In this episode, Life & Arts columnist Enuma Okoro explores what our cities tell us about ourselves. Then Lilah speaks with Elif Shafak—the most widely read woman novelist in Turkey—about writing in countries without freedom of speech, and her new book, The Island of Missing Trees. Plus: our prolific Undercover Economist Tim Harford makes a case for letting go of your to-do list.





Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.

