Joe Biden emerged as a major contender in Super Tuesday voting, despite Bernie Sanders winning in California. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve failed to ease recession fears on Tuesday when it made an emergency interest rate cut. The FT’s Gillian Tett explains why. Plus, Tesla short sellers have reaped $2.8bn as US stocks tumbled, and Airbus is reviewing its 2020 delivery targets as the global spread of coronavirus hits demand from airlines.

