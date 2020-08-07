All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the first play in Sean O’Casey’s Dublin trilogy? Which derogatory term for a wealthy industrialist was first used by The New York Times about Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1859? Since 2014, which band have had number one singles collaborating with Jess Glynne, Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, and Zara Larsson? What’s the highest grossing film series ever to have been based on a theme park ride? Who wrote, directed and starred in the Bafta-winning comedy series Detectorists? © Universal History Archive/Getty Images Which tribe sacked Rome in 455AD (above)? Which two-word Latin phrase means that nobody in a meeting voted against a proposition? What’s the alternative, two-word name for an orca? In the William books (above) by Richmal Crompton, what’s the name of William’s gang? Which British ship, known as “the pride of the navy”, was sunk by the Bismarck in 1941?

Click here for the answers