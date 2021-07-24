Art on the West Coast: Frieze Viewing Room and LA Art Week The Los Angeles art world makes a confident return with online and in-person fairs © Casey Kelbaugh Time to shine: LA’s arts scene survives and thrivesFrieze’s Los Angeles online show opens this week, and galleries are feeling the energy of the growing West Coast art market1 hour ago Film and art meet in Los AngelesA prize from Frieze and the Ghetto Film School offers aspiring film-makers from under-represented backgrounds a foot into the industry1 hour ago Joy Simmons: ‘Supporting young artists is more important than collecting a big name’The Los Angeles-based collector and radiologist has acquired works over 40 years that reflect her African-American heritage1 hour ago Felix Art Fair reunites LA’s art community in Hollywood glamourGalleries will show artworks in poolside cabanas while reconnecting with collectors for the first time since the pandemic1 hour ago MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy is post-pandemic boost for LA artsAs Los Angeles’ grander galleries celebrate the city’s art week, the focus is also on smaller organisations and under-represented communities1 hour ago The rise of Latinx artists in Los AngelesThe Latin American community is gaining stronger representation in LA’s art scene — but progress has been hard won1 hour ago