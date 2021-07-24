Art on the West Coast: Frieze Viewing Room and LA Art Week

The Los Angeles art world makes a confident return with online and in-person fairs

Time to shine: LA’s arts scene survives and thrives

Frieze’s Los Angeles online show opens this week, and galleries are feeling the energy of the growing West Coast art market

Film and art meet in Los Angeles

A prize from Frieze and the Ghetto Film School offers aspiring film-makers from under-represented backgrounds a foot into the industry

Joy Simmons: ‘Supporting young artists is more important than collecting a big name’

The Los Angeles-based collector and radiologist has acquired works over 40 years that reflect her African-American heritage

Felix Art Fair reunites LA’s art community in Hollywood glamour

Galleries will show artworks in poolside cabanas while reconnecting with collectors for the first time since the pandemic

MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropy is post-pandemic boost for LA arts

As Los Angeles’ grander galleries celebrate the city’s art week, the focus is also on smaller organisations and under-represented communities

The rise of Latinx artists in Los Angeles

The Latin American community is gaining stronger representation in LA’s art scene — but progress has been hard won