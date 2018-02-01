The Financial Times Money Show brings you engaging insight into personal finance. Claer Barrett, her team and leading industry commentators dissect the week’s news and discuss how it will affect you and your pocket. Produced by Lucy Warwick-Ching.
FT Money editor Claer Barrett and guests debate the real value of property and the demise of family trusts. James Max drops into the studio to discuss his latest Rich People's Problems column on paying thousands of pounds a year in private club memberships.
