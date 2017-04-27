UK Election Countdown: beware of tactical errors

In a day of playground politics, Boris Johnson called Jeremy Corbyn a "mutton-headed old mugwump". Jeremy in turn lambasted Boris for "name calling".

A man was arrested in Westminster under suspicion of terrorism. Witnesses said he was "carrying knives". Police moved swiftly to neutralise the threat.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told Britain to drop its "illusions" over Brexit. No one on the campaign trail has responded.

The takeaway: the false hope of tactical voting

Could tactical voting cause headaches for Theresa May? The campaign is abuzz with strategies to thwart the march of the Brexity Conservatives. The idea that “the 48 per cent” could somehow band together and rise up is intriguing. Those who support this strategy are right that it has the potential to boost the number of Remain-supporting MPs in parliament.

They are wrong, however, to say that it will have any material effect on Brexit. The focus of campaigners like Gina Miller is on the Liberal Democrats and boosting their cohort of MPs. Yet even if they managed to double their representation in the Commons to above 20, it would not be enough to overcome the expected rise in the number of Tories. The most cautious estimates say the government’s majority will rise to 30 or 40, which will allow Mrs May to do Brexit as she pleases.

There’s also talk of an emerging “progressive alliance”, where the Lib Dems and the Green party agree not to stand against each other in seats where one has a chance of winning. This is already happening in Brighton Pavilion, where Green leader Caroline Lucas is being given a clear run by the Lib Dems. But every time a cross-party deal is done, it appears to confirm the Conservatives’ warning that the other parties are plotting a “coalition of chaos”. Their leaders may deny it, but there is proof on the ground, the Tories will say.

It can also run counter to the way many voters think. General elections often boil down to the question of leadership. When the campaign enters its final weeks, the decision of whether voters want Mrs May or Mr Corbyn as their prime minister will overwhelm all others. At such a juncture, tactical voting becomes a moot point.

State of the race

Who won the air war?

Conservatives. Boris Johnson's colourful diction has dominated the airwaves, with Labour's pledge to build 1m new houses receiving some airtime until the Westminster security alert. All the campaign chatter was about national security and Mr Corbyn's personality — which is exactly where strategist Sir Lynton Crosby wants the conversation to be (also: why did Mr Corbyn launch the policy in Harlow in Essex, where they have a slim chance of winning?).

Careless whispers

The folks over at Conservative HQ are hawkishly watching news bulletins to ensure all the parties are receiving equal airtime and there is no obvious bias in the reporting. Typically after a bulletin, a Tory spinner hits the blower to complain about unfair treatment and to seek redress as soon as possible. In the canteens of the BBC, producers are muttering that these annoying calls have already begun — albeit with a difference. The Tories are phoning in to complain that Mr Corbyn isn't receiving enough airtime.

Good day

Boris Johnson. The foreign secretary's joie de vivre has been missing from this election and by opening up his thesaurus, he has injected some fun into an otherwise lifeless campaign. He's a more marmite figure than in the past (his columnist sister Rachel helpfully joined the Liberal Democrats today) but it's a welcome relief from constant talk of "strong leadership".

Bad day

Tim Farron. The Liberal Democrats' leader’s hyperbole has reached new heights. On the stump, he has claimed the current Labour party is the "worst opposition in human history". Really? After battling controversies this week over his views on gay sex and anti-Semitism, Team Farron needs to check in with reality and stop believing its own spin.

Must-read analysis

Team Corbyn rarely gives much away about its workings, so any glimmers are snapped up. Matt Zarb-Cousin, until recently a spinner for the Labour leader, has given an interview about what life is like inside Mr Corbyn's office. It includes plenty of pot shots at the media for bias but Mr Zarb-Cousin suggests that the enemy within the party (anti-Corbyn MPs and staffers) is far more problematic. If Labour loses this election, the party's civil war will explode into the open. Everyone will want him to go, except his closet confidants, and it will be a battle to the (political) death.

Number of the day: 45

The percentage of people who regret the decision to leave the EU, according to YouGov. It's statistically still very tight, but it marks the first time that Bregretters have outnumbered those who are fully behind Brexit. This number is unlikely to shrink when the negotiations start in the summer.

One last thought

Tory candidate selection remains rather contentious. Zac Goldsmith is bizarrely running again in Richmond (The Spectator's Fraser Nelson explains why it's a bad thing), whereas Guido reports that London's Hornchurch and Upminster association has risen up against the orders of Conservative HQ to choose the candidate members wanted. Given that an election was on the cards ever since Mrs May became prime minister, did they not have any candidate plans in place? Or did the Conservative campaign HQ believe its own line that there would be no election? Either way, the revamped Conservative parliamentary party is shaping up to be an interesting gang with, plenty more women — a long-time aspiration of Mrs May.

Key charts

