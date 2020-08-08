Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson’s government has been warned by the opposition that it has less than a month to fix the test, track and trace system to get pupils back into schools, while avoiding another coronavirus outbreak. Can it be done? Plus, we delve into the biggest shake-up in England’s housing planning rules since the second world war and whether it will lead to beautiful new buildings or ugly eyesores.

This episode was produced by Anna Dedhar. Our sound engineer is Breen Turner and our editor is Liam Nolan. Theme music by Metaphor Music. Review clips: BBC and Parliament.

