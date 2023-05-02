Chinese initial public offerings have raised more than five times as much money as those in the US this year, and Germany’s lawmakers are set to pass immigration reforms to address a worsening skills shortage. Plus, the FT’s Brooke Masters unpacks the deal for First Republic and what’s in it for JPMorgan.

Mentioned in this podcast:

China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to rebound

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic’s deposits as US regulators step in

Germany looks to immigration reform to arrest worsening skills shortage

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com