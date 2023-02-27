Outsider candidate Peter Obi took an early scalp in the battle to become Nigeria’s president as he won victory in Lagos, the country’s economic powerhouse and home state of his main rival, as a tense wait for the full results continued two days after voters went to the polls.

Obi, of the Labour party, beat ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu, a former Lagos governor who made the state the cornerstone of his presidential campaign. Tinubu won in two other south-western states, although votes are still being counted across Africa’s biggest democracy, with some yet to even cast their ballots, prompting sharp criticism of the country’s electoral commission.

As of Monday afternoon, just three of Nigeria’s 36 states had declared their results.

The weekend’s poll was blighted by delays and violence in Lagos. Armed men fired gunshots at one polling station in the Surulere district, sending people scampering for safety. The attackers made off with the presidential ballot box. Other polling stations in Surulere and the upmarket Lekki district also suffered violence, with some voters reporting that they were being intimidated to vote for a certain party.

Nigeria’s electoral commission was forced to apologise for delays that have slowed the collection and announcement of the results for what is seen as the most closely fought election in the country’s democratic era. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) acknowledged that its online portal for viewing results had been “slow and unsteady”, as it complained about the difficulties in scaling up the system trialled in last year’s state election.

Under Nigeria’s new electoral system designed to bring more transparency into a usually opaque process, election results are meant to be uploaded directly from the almost 177,000 polling stations across Nigeria immediately after voting concludes and results are collated at that station. Yet more than 24 hours after polls closed, less than a third of those results had been uploaded, leading to allegations of political chicanery by the three leading parties in the presidential race.

Obi’s Labour party said the INEC had “truncated” the electronic transmission process it had promised to implement. “No matter what those reasons are, they are totally unacceptable to Nigerians and members of our party,” it said.

Nigerian civil society groups also criticised the INEC, saying that its officials had arrived late in a few states and that the biometric accreditation system that uses fingerprints and facial recognition had not worked as intended in some cases.

Some results from northern Kogi state were declared “inconclusive” by the electoral commission because of discrepancies.

Cheta Nwanze, a partner at the Lagos-based a consultancy SBM Intelligence, which deployed researchers across the country over the weekend, said the INEC was institutionally slow, which could mean the legitimacy of the results would be challenged by whoever wins.

“The INEC’s poor handling of logistics and even poorer communication with voters mean that many Nigerians who went to their polling units on Saturday and Sunday were operationally disenfranchised,” he said.

The election to replace outgoing president Muhammadu Buhari has been the most keenly contested since the end of military rule in 1999. Tinubu, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), is up against former vice-president Atiku Abubakar and Obi, whose upstart campaign galvanised many voters, turning the polls into a three-horse race.

Whoever wins will have to contend with rampant insecurity, a crumbling economy and general disaffection across the country. Kidnapping and banditry are rife in parts of the country, while the economy is crippled by rising prices and high unemployment. The proposed removal of petrol subsidies that cost the country more than $10bn last year is another big issue.