Mario Isola, head of Formula One and car racing for the sport’s exclusive tyre supplier, Pirelli, could be forgiven for his exasperation at the inability of the F1 teams to decide what kind of tyres they want to race on.

Over the past five months the F1 teams have debated abandoning 2019 tyres for the previous year’s, missed a deadline for finalising the specifications for the 2020 season and considered dropping altogether the tyre model for next year on which Pirelli has been working for the past 12 months.

At the Austrian Grand Prix in June, the teams discussed whether F1 should switch back to its 2018 tyres. This was principally because only one team, Mercedes, seemed to have mastered the characteristics of the 2019 product and was running away with both constructors’ and drivers’ championships.

In the end, the proposal was defeated — and the complaints forgotten as Red Bull and Ferrari started to rack up victories.

Isola notes: “Every year we develop a new product, but there is a learning curve to understand it, and some teams are quicker to do so than others.

“Teams that know how to use it in the best possible way will have a performance advantage. But after midseason the advantage tends to disappear.”

Now Pirelli is facing calls to abandon the tyres that the manufacturer has developed for the 2020 season and to continue using this year’s instead.

Repeated disputes over tyre characteristics over the past decade have reflected conflicting views within the sport about how best to ensure an attractive on-track spectacle.

In the past, Isola says, Pirelli was asked to deliver tyres with high levels of degradation — namely, that would wear out quickly — to ensure plenty of exciting pit stops and encourage teams to employ different tyre use strategies.

“But drivers were unhappy because they wanted to push flat-out,” he says. “So, for next year, the target was to reduce degradation, as well as overheating when pursuing other cars.”

As a result of disagreement between the teams, the final specification of the 2020 tyres was not finalised until early October. This missed the deadline of September 1 despite many sessions of testing by different teams, cars and drivers.

Then after testing during Friday practice sessions for the US Grand Prix at Austin a month later, drivers complained that the prototypes lacked grip. Team principals including Christian Horner of Red Bull and Otmar Szafnauer of Racing Point argued that F1 should stick with the 2019 tyres, if the new product delivered less satisfactory performance.

Citing cold weather in Texas on that Friday, Isola says “conditions were not really representative, especially with cars optimised for 2019 tyres”. He adds: “because the new tyres have a different profile . . . if you don’t optimise the aero package, you lose downforce”. Also lacking was any opportunity to do long runs to assess how successful the tyres were.

The debate now moves on to Abu Dhabi, where the teams will conduct a two-day dedicated tyre test after this weekend’s final Grand Prix of the season. “We are happy to do what they want,” Isola notes.

“If the teams believe the new tyre is not what they are looking for, we can stay with the current tyre, which has delivered many good races this season and a lot of action on track.”

Meeting the demands of the sport does not always coincide with the commercial interests of the Pirelli brand.

When Formula One was demanding products with a shorter life, Isola recalls, “we had customers saying they didn’t want Pirelli tyres because they degrade too quickly . . . it was not easy to explain.” The Italian tyre manufacturer replaced Bridgestone as F1’s sole tyre supplier in 2011 and last year extended its contract to the end of the 2023 season.

“It was a good strategy for the company to stay in F1 for a long period — three years is not enough to associate F1 with the brand,” Isola argues.

“In addition, F1 is seen as the pinnacle of technology. A company must be capable of developing technology at the highest possible level, and meeting the needs of very demanding [users].

He points out that Pirelli is meticulous about avoiding favouring any one team over another: “A priority is to supply not only the same product, but also the same service to all the teams, in order not to give any unfair advantage.”

Pirelli has procedures to ensure the data it supplies to the teams are exactly the same, while tyres are allocated to cars for each race by the FIA, the sport’s ruling body, through random selection. “It’s impossible for us to make special tyres for anyone,” Isola says.

The firm is already preparing for the 2021 season, when F1 will switch to 18-inch tyres from the current size of 13 inches. Pirelli’s engineers have conducted two testing sessions at the Paul Ricard circuit in Le Castellet, near Marseille in southern France, with Renault and McLaren. “After each session we supply a report to all the teams, so there’s no advantage for the teams doing the testing.

Up to 2006, there was competition between tyre manufacturers in F1, and Isola says Pirelli could consider a multi-supplier formula if the situation arose. He believes, however, that it is an unlikely prospect.

“The decision to have a sole supplier was taken on cost grounds, and it’s now shared by most circuit-based motorsport championships,” he argues.

He says it would be “interesting to be involved” if the sport “ever decided to go back to being open to different tyre manufacturers”.

But this is unlikely to happen. “Remember that when there was open competition”, he says, “the top teams were testing up to 150 days a year just for tyres.” To aid smaller teams’ budgets, the limit is now fewer than 20 days.