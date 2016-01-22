The cards were a response to the way Mandel felt photography was being turned into a commodity and photographers into stars. On a trip across America he invited some of them to don caps and gloves and take up athletic poses. He took their picture, noted down personal statistics and turned them into a set of baseball cards - as an artwork. He printed 3,000 copies and sold them through museums and galleries, in packs of 10, at a dollar a pack.
Mike Mandel’s baseball-photographer trading cards
The American photographer devised his series of photographers’ trading cards in 1973 as a gentle dig at the art market. Now the cards are part of a new show at Tate Modern