FT Magazine

Mike Mandel’s baseball-photographer trading cards

The American photographer devised his series of photographers’ trading cards in 1973 as a gentle dig at the art market. Now the cards are part of a new show at Tate Modern

The cards were a response to the way Mandel felt photography was being turned into a commodity and photographers into stars. On a trip across America he invited some of them to don caps and gloves and take up athletic poses. He took their picture, noted down personal statistics and turned them into a set of baseball cards - as an artwork. He printed 3,000 copies and sold them through museums and galleries, in packs of 10, at a dollar a pack.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2017. All rights reserved. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from FT.com and redistribute by email or post to the web.