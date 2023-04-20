For any business leader hoping that climate issues could be quietly parked during the energy crisis, the March update from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change offered a sharp corrective. Its summary for policymakers said: “All global modelled pathways that limit warming to 1.5C . . . involve rapid and deep and, in most cases, immediate greenhouse gas emissions reductions in all sectors this decade.”

And, while the 500 companies listed in this third edition of Europe’s Climate Leaders — compiled by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista — appear to be moving in the right direction, there is no sign that the pressure to curb emissions is about to abate.

Both the EU and the UK have set a target of 2050 for achieving net zero emissions, and further impetus for a greener economy has come from two external shocks last year: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a steep fall in gas imports; and the US’s Inflation Reduction Act, which offers $369bn in subsidies for clean energy, and which the EU is keen to match.

Meanwhile, regulators are taking a harder line on greenwashing — when companies make inflated claims about their environmental credentials — although consumer groups have criticised the European Commission’s proposed new rules on this for lacking clarity.

But perhaps the biggest catalyst for action is the climate itself: last year’s summer was the hottest ever recorded in Europe, with adverse consequences for farmers — including a smaller cereal harvest — and intense wildfires. This year, drought is already afflicting southern Europe.

The upshot is that companies face growing scrutiny from consumers and regulators over their environmental performance, and the methodology for this year’s Climate Leaders list has been tightened accordingly.

In previous editions, the companies listed have simply been those that achieved the greatest reduction in their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity over a five-year period. Scope 1 and 2 emissions — “core emissions” in the table — come respectively from a company’s own operations and from the energy it uses, while intensity is defined as tonnes of emissions of CO₂-equivalent per €1mn of revenue.

Scope 3 emissions, which arise elsewhere in companies’ value chains, are harder to factor in. There is no standard metric and reliable data from suppliers and customers may be elusive, so companies do not always disclose them. Yet they typically far outweigh Scope 1 and 2 emissions and mandatory reporting — detailed in new guidance from global standard-setter the International Sustainability Standards Board — looks inevitable in many jurisdictions.

So this year — for the first time — we have not only calculated companies’ performance in cutting their Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity, for the period 2016-21, but have also assigned a score to reflect their transparency on Scope 3, plus other indicators of commitment to reducing emissions.

These include collaboration with environmental performance monitor CDP, and with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which assesses emissions reduction plans.

These two factors — reduction of emissions intensity, and the commitment criteria, weighted at 80 per cent and 20 per cent respectively — are combined to produce an overall score for each company.

The editors reserved the right to exclude companies if their broader environmental record — on non-GHG pollution, for example, or deforestation — was sufficiently disputed to undermine any claim to be a “climate leader”. Energy companies prospecting for new fossil fuel reserves and businesses rapped by regulators for greenwashing fell into this category.

The business with the highest score was Swedish telecommunications provider Telia, with 84 points, followed by German telco Deutsche Telekom and Spanish technology company Indra Sistemas. As in previous years, financial services accounted for the greatest number of companies, with 12.2 per cent. Next came transport, logistics, and packaging (7.6 per cent) and energy and utilities (7.2 per cent).

The UK was home to 25 per cent of companies on the list, followed by Germany with 14.6 per cent and France with 11.4 per cent — much the same pattern as last year.

As the IPCC points out, the Earth’s ‘carbon budget’ is running perilously low

Although the revised methodology — further details of which can be found in the panel below and on Statista’s website — means it is now harder to become a climate leader, the ranking still has shortcomings. In particular, because the intensity calculation is based on emissions relative to revenue, some rapidly growing companies on the list actually increased their absolute emissions over the five-year period but achieved a relative cut.

What is more, some of the key data this research relies on — companies’ own carbon accounting, plus information submitted to CDP — may also be flawed, whether because of inconsistent emissions figures or insufficient detail on carbon offsets. To help compensate for this, the figures reported for 2016 and 2021 by the biggest emissions cutters, in terms both of intensity and absolute emissions, have been scrutinised by GreenWatch, a sustainability research team based at University College Dublin. Its findings have been added to the table as footnotes.

Though it is better to be a climate leader than a climate laggard, such caveats matter because, as the IPCC points out, the Earth’s “carbon budget” is running perilously low: if annual GHG emissions in 2020-2030 average out at 2019 levels, it says, there is a 50 per cent likelihood that global warming will hit the 1.5C ideal limit set down as part of the Paris climate accord.

Last year’s extreme weather came as warming reached at least 1.1C above pre-industrial levels — and “every increment”, the IPCC warns, “will intensify multiple and concurrent hazards”. Businesses that are already serious about tackling their emissions have more power than most to prevent those increments mounting up.

A print and online report on Europe’s Climate Leaders will be published on May 12, containing articles analysing the issues that this research raises.

[1] Compound annual reduction rate (CARR) based on the sum of Scope 1 and 2 emissions and adjusted by revenue growth between 2016-2021. [2] Calculated for 2021. [3] Absolute change in GHG emissions between 2016 and 2021. Positive values reflect a reduction in emissions, negative values an increase. All the companies on the list have, however, cut their emissions intensity. [4] Scope 3 refers to indirect emissions, which can be reported for some or all of 15 categories and thus vary enormously. This is why absolute figures are left out here. [5] CDP is a non-profit organisation that assesses how well companies and other bodies report on and reduce their environmental impact. [6] SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and WWF and helps companies set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. GreenWatch assessment [a] This company’s core emissions intensity performance might have been different if the Scope 1 and 2 emissions detailed in its annual report were fully consistent with the figures it submitted to CDP, and if it had provided more comprehensive disclosures on the use of renewable energy products to offset Scope 2 emissions. [b] This company’s core emissions intensity performance might have been different if the Scope 1 and 2 emissions detailed in its annual report were fully consistent with the figures it submitted to CDP. [c] This company’s core emissions intensity performance might have been different if the Scope 2 emissions detailed in its annual report were fully consistent with the figures it submitted to CDP, and if it had provided more comprehensive disclosures on the use of renewable energy products to offset Scope 2 emissions. [d] This company’s core emissions intensity performance might have been different if the Scope 2 emissions detailed in its annual report were fully consistent with the figures it submitted to CDP. [e] This company’s core emissions intensity performance might have been different if additional information about the use of renewable energy products to offset Scope 2 emissions had been disclosed. [f] Having reviewed this entry, GreenWatch does not have a material comment on this company’s core emissions intensity performance.