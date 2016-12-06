Add this topic to your myFT Digest for news straight to your inbox
The president-elect should assume office before changing policy
Mass adoption looms as costs fall but there will be no impact on oil demand for years
First attendance by a Chinese president highlights global ambition
Australia has good reason to fend off China-connected utility investor
But island’s citizens are vexed at fuss in west over avoiding offence to Beijing
Mainlanders who backed reality TV star during US campaign face test of loyalty
Inflows from the mainland could reach $29bn a year or more
President-elect’s undiplomatic outburst threatens to upend US relations with China
State media point to inexperience and ignorance of Sino-US relations
Positive response from a public worried about growing isolation
China’s pollution has become a political liability for Communist party
More backlash from China may come after US president-elect’s break with history
Macroeconomic shocks in Europe, the US and China spread fear to Asia
Beijing’s shift from pure resources sparks $11.9bn of deals spanning food to tech
First US-Taiwanese presidential contact since diplomatic relations were cut in 1979
Presidential order cites evidence the deal could impair US national security
