Business school: Online MBA ranking and the 400-year-old glass ceiling

Today marks the launch of the Financial Times global online MBA ranking of 2017. Spain's IE Business School is number one for the fourth year in a row. Find out which business schools have made it to the table and read expert commentary from leading writers.

I've long been interested in strategies to improve gender balance in business. In my latest column, in this week of International Women's Day, on March 8, I've used the example of Clara Peeters, a 17th century Flemish artist, who flared brilliantly then disappeared, leaving only 40 works behind, as a parallel for what still happens too often after talented women take a career break.

Plenty of companies have programmes open to all employees, but aimed chiefly at recruiting and keeping women. One problem is that men are often reluctant to take advantage of such schemes. For this week's challenge, I'd like to hear your ideas about how to make programmes — for instance, on parental leave, or returnships — more attractive to all staff. If you have an as yet untried idea for improving diversity, feel free to share that, too. As always, please limit your thoughts to one or two sentences to bschool@ft.com.

In further reading this week, I was intrigued to read about new studies that suggest Graduate Record Examination scores, or GREs, and grade point averages (GPAs), used as a measure of academic achievement in the US, are not a great predictor of graduate school productivity. This article in Science sums up the research.

Charles Skuba, professor of the practice in marketing and international business, at Georgetown's McDonough School of Business, US, selects two stories:

Kraft Heinz drops $143bn pursuit of Unilever and Unilever was a deal too far for Kraft Heinz

The failed Kraft Heinz bid for Unilever raises multiple issues for global packaged foods companies. The FT contrasts the “cutting costs and eliminating jobs” approach of Kraft Heinz, and its main shareholders 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway, with the brand building and sustainability emphasis of Unilever. Brand building refers to marketing and reputation investment. Unilever has been investing in advertising and marketing as well as corporate social responsibility efforts.

Kraft Heinz is also heavily dependent upon US consumer revenue while Unilever’s revenue base is more in developing markets. Why was Unilever strategically attractive to Heinz Kraft? If Heinz Kraft wants to increase its footprint in developing markets, should it embrace the corporate social responsibility and market commitment strategies of companies like Unilever and Nestlé?

Jonathan Moules' business school news

Gender balance has been a goal of MBA programmes for many years, and yet the proportion of women studying at business schools has remained stuck around the one third level for many years. It is an issue because it relates to other workplace concerns, such as diversity on company boards, given that MBA graduates are often over-represented in senior management roles.

Gender balance at work is set to be discussed this week because of International Women’s Day. The Graduate Management Admission Council, which administers the GMAC exam for aspiring business school students, has produced a report on what people want from an MBA education. It shows women are far better represented on master’s courses than the MBA programmes. FT reporter Kaye Wiggins has been assessing the reasons behind this and whether the problem is cost.

Is there a good time to withhold information within organisations? "Excessive sharing of information creates problems of information overload and can legitimize endless debate and second-guessing of senior executive decisions," according to a report by McKinsey.

