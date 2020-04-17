FT Series Bunker food: recipes from the store cupboard Writers and chefs suggest ways of eating and drinking well during lockdown Bunker cocktails: Alice Lascelles mixes an Old FashionedFiery alcohol, comforting sweetness and an almost medicinal spice — a drink for testing timesnew Bunker food: Wendell Steavenson’s creamy white bean gratinAn ‘eat-the-fridge’ approach to quarantine transforms pantry staples into scrumptious meals Bunker food: Tim Hayward’s steak Diane with tinned mushroomsHere’s a dish that is simultaneously ironic and romantic — perfect for a fully isolated date night Bunker food: how to transform frozen meat into days of hearty mealsWe asked chefs to tell us how to cook during a lockdown. This week: Fuchsia Dunlop on pot roast and noodle soup What are you cooking at home?Join a live discussion with food writers Tim Hayward, Wendell Steavenson and Fuchsia Dunlop on Sunday April 12 at noon and 5pm UK time