Books of the Year 2019

From rethinking capitalism to returning to Gilead, the crises of modern politics to the hottest spy thrillers, FT commentators, critics and guests select the titles of the year that you need to read — or listen to
Best books of 2019: Economics

Martin Wolf selects his must-read titles from the second half of the year

Best books of 2019: Business

Andrew Hill selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Fiction

Maria Crawford selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: critics’ picks

FT writers and guests select their must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Fiction in translation

Ángel Gurría-Quintana selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Technology

John Thornhill selects his must-read titles

More from this Series

Best books of 2019: Literary non-fiction

Carl Wilkinson selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Audiobooks

Alex Clark selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: History

Tony Barber selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Thrillers

Adam LeBor selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Sport

Simon Kuper selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Crime

Barry Forshaw selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Science

Clive Cookson selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Health

Anjana Ahuja selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Picture books

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Children’s books

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Young adult

Suzi Feay selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Art

Jackie Wullschläger selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Poetry

Maria Crawford selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Photography

Josh Lustig selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Architecture and design

Edwin Heathcote selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Film

Danny Leigh selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Classical music

Richard Fairman selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Pop

Ludovic Hunter-Tilney selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Gardens

Jane Perrone selects her must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Food and drink

Tim Hayward selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Travel

Tom Robbins selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Politics

Gideon Rachman selects his must-read titles

Best books of 2019: Science fiction

James Lovegrove selects his must-read titles