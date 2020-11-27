The Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize Enter your essay for a chance to be published and win £1,000 When I edit with assistive techDiagnosed at 31 with a rare degenerative disorder, Carrie Jade Williams, winner of this year’s Bodley Head/FT essay prize, found it increasingly hard to write. Could technology help her to find her voice?1 hour ago 2019 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: Your tongue is still yoursWhat happens when we lose the language of our ancestors? The Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize: how to write a winning entrySix tips that could lift your essay to the £1,000 prize Simon Schama: why not be wordy?Aspiring writers are often advised to be concise — yet there are other ways of making every word count The 2018 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winnerMemories of being laid low in a Manhattan hotel by a honeymoon virus prompt a journey into the more distant past The fight for survival in China’s abandoned rural townsAs China’s young migrate to cities, nature is reclaiming villages inhabited only by the old and poor More from this Series The muralists keeping peace in Belfast’s no man’s landProtestant Mark Ervine and his Catholic apprentice Paul Doran on a fragile peace ‘on the wall’ Simon Schama: Why I writeDickens’ abundance and Orwell’s asperity are equally inspiring 2016 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: Cash and curryHow demonetisation and a TV chef inspired an unlikely Indian pilgrimage 2015 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: Dreams of the seaBolivia’s battle to reclaim its lost coastline 2014 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: EiderdownEdward Posnett explores the links between Icelanders, ducks and capitalism 2013 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: British Muslim Soldier 2012 Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize winner: Getting past CoetzeeThe South African academic Hedley Twidle won the first Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize with this essay The Bodley Head/FT Essay Prize 2020 terms and conditions