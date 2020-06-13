FT Series

Collecting: Art Basel in Basel 2020

How to negotiate the new digital landscape: artists, collectors, the fair director, commentators and more

Russell Tovey: ‘Art has become a huge part of my life’

The actor on his podcast with gallerist Robert Diament and his love of Tracey Emin

new
The digital renaissance has its limits

The fair’s global director on how the pandemic will change the art market — but also how it won’t

new
Anne Tallentire: the artist making captivating work from stationery

The queen of anti-spectacle uses humble materials to create subtle political commentary

new
US galleries raise funds for Black Lives Matter

Plus: London spaces set to reopen; Art Basel cancellation prompts real-life alternatives; Sotheby’s collaborates with Dubai

Who’s buying what art online?

As Art Basel launches its latest Online Viewing Rooms, the digital landscape seems ready for a reassessment

new
Union Pacific gallery — ‘We couldn’t do without art fairs’

The founders of the young London gallery are venturing into the digital world — but are optimistic about a return to live events

new