FT Series

Autumn collecting 2018

As the season’s auctions get under way, we look at the events, people and trends shaping the art market

Bono, David Adjaye and Theaster Gates discuss their Red auction

The contemporary art sale will support Aids programmes in sub-Saharan Africa

The Price of Everything draws back the curtain on the art world

The film explores why some artists succeed and others fail in this peculiar ecosystem

Old art responds to new media

Plus: Instagram makes sales at Tefaf; virtual reality in Lagos; Ropac to represent Judd Foundation in Europe

Artissima opens a new sound art section

The Turin art fair’s separate venue gives the works the space they need

Martine Franck comes out of the shadows at Fondation Cartier-Bresson

The photographer stood ‘in the shadow of a great tree’, her husband Henri Cartier-Bresson, but a Paris exhibition aims to change that