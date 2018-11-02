FT Series Autumn collecting 2018 As the season’s auctions get under way, we look at the events, people and trends shaping the art market Bono, David Adjaye and Theaster Gates discuss their Red auction The contemporary art sale will support Aids programmes in sub-Saharan Africa Friday, 2 November, 2018 The Price of Everything draws back the curtain on the art world The film explores why some artists succeed and others fail in this peculiar ecosystem Tuesday, 30 October, 2018 Old art responds to new media Plus: Instagram makes sales at Tefaf; virtual reality in Lagos; Ropac to represent Judd Foundation in Europe Friday, 2 November, 2018 Artissima opens a new sound art section The Turin art fair’s separate venue gives the works the space they need Friday, 2 November, 2018 Martine Franck comes out of the shadows at Fondation Cartier-Bresson The photographer stood ‘in the shadow of a great tree’, her husband Henri Cartier-Bresson, but a Paris exhibition aims to change that Friday, 2 November, 2018