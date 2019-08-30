FT Series Art of Fashion AW19 Fashion’s favourite flower, canvas meets catwalk — and a night at the museum with Gucci’s Alessandro Michele Hat attack Military berets and Baker Boy caps made political statements on the AW19 runways Friday, 30 August, 2019 Roses — in full bloom From prints taken from late-season cuttings to silks strewn with 3D posies, the catwalks are abundant with fashion’s favourite flower Friday, 30 August, 2019 In praise of patchwork Folksy Americana returned to the runways in New York in a medley of colour, textures and prints Friday, 30 August, 2019 Alessandro Michele — National treasures The Italian designer has long been fascinated with the ancient relics. He tells Lou Stoppard why Gucci is a symbol of the past, the present — and the future Friday, 30 August, 2019 Erdem’s grand dames The British designer’s collections are imbued with tales of his female muses. This season, his inspiration was the splendour of an Italian palace — and the princess that resided within it Friday, 30 August, 2019 From art to Akris Albert Kriemler works with a different creative each season to turn their works into clothes. He discusses his most profound collaborations to date Friday, 30 August, 2019 Beyond the canvas From fashion to furniture, a new wave of artists are applying their distinct aesthetic to an array of functional objets Friday, 30 August, 2019