FT Series

Art of Fashion AW19

Fashion’s favourite flower, canvas meets catwalk — and a night at the museum with Gucci’s Alessandro Michele

Hat attack

Military berets and Baker Boy caps made political statements on the AW19 runways

Roses — in full bloom

From prints taken from late-season cuttings to silks strewn with 3D posies, the catwalks are abundant with fashion’s favourite flower

In praise of patchwork

Folksy Americana returned to the runways in New York in a medley of colour, textures and prints

Alessandro Michele — National treasures

The Italian designer has long been fascinated with the ancient relics. He tells Lou Stoppard why Gucci is a symbol of the past, the present — and the future

Erdem’s grand dames

The British designer’s collections are imbued with tales of his female muses. This season, his inspiration was the splendour of an Italian palace — and the princess that resided within it

From art to Akris

Albert Kriemler works with a different creative each season to turn their works into clothes. He discusses his most profound collaborations to date

Beyond the canvas

From fashion to furniture, a new wave of artists are applying their distinct aesthetic to an array of functional objets