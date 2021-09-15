The Financial Times is pulling together the third edition of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies, a ranking and special report on high-growth businesses in north, central and South America, to be published in April 2022.

The FT, in partnership with Statista, will seek to identify The Americas’ 500 companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.

The special report, which will appear in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com, will publish the full interactive ranking alongside articles by FT correspondents on the trends highlighted by the research. The most recent edition of this report and ranking can be viewed here.

Potential candidates will be contacted by Statista or can put their name forward via this site.

The complete list of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 EXPLORE THE CURRENT RANKING HERE

Why should my company participate?

New business opportunities

Inclusion in the Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies will be a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers and investors worldwide.

Reputation

Corporate growth usually generates demand for new employees. Being included in The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies ranking will increase awareness of you as an employer and of your potential.

Media coverage

The special report will appear in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com. The full ranking will be published online and FT reporters will focus on interesting companies, sectors and trends highlighted by the list.

Employer branding

All companies that make it into the list may use the award logo for marketing purposes upon payment of a licence fee. Your company will still be able to communicate its inclusion in the list, free of charge.

Access to more than 1m facts

All applicants that provide data on their sales will receive a free two-week Statista Corporate Test Account — irrespective of whether they end up among the ranked companies.

Who is eligible?

Companies from the following 20 countries:

Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the US, Uruguay, Venezuela.

To be included in the ranking your company must meet these criteria:

Revenue of at least $100,000 generated in 2017¹

Revenue of at least $1.5m generated in 2020¹

Must be independent (not a subsidiary or a branch office of any kind)

Must be headquartered in one of 20 countries in the Americas listed above

¹ Countries that do not use the dollar to express revenues should provide average local currency value equivalent over the course of the relevant fiscal year.

How do I register?

STEP 1: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Please register with Statista by December 15. Alternatively, download the form as a PDF and send it to ft-the-americas@statista.com upon completion.

STEP 2: VERIFICATION OF REVENUE INFORMATION

Your revenue data needs to be verified. Please use this form for this purpose. The form must be signed by a managing director or a member of your executive committee (CEO or CFO). Please then send it to Statista by email, fax or mail by December 31.

Online registration form: English / Spanish / Portuguese

Revenue verification form: English / Spanish / Portuguese

Registration form PDF: English / Spanish / Portuguese