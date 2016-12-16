Financial Times Home

President vows action over alleged efforts by Moscow to interfere with US poll
Friedman’s appointment signals possible break with current state department policy
Tokyo top US Treasuries holder as Beijing depletes forex reserves to support renminbi
Financial groups suggest relocating functions within 6 months to mainland Europe
EU leaders make no response to PM’s unexpected overture at Brussels summit
Consolidation and consumer shifts are shaking up content owners and distributors
Over stewed pig’s trotters in London, the comedian talks about growing up mixed-race in South Africa and why the ‘real fun’ in US politics is about to begin
Osaka police’s stance being challenged as many argue body art not a criminal issue
From Hatchimals to Barbie, the hottest toys this festive season lift the groups behind them
Kurils deal brings gains for Vladimir Putin but disappointment for Shinzo Abe
Continent’s private equity groups uncertain over Brexit vote consequences, research shows
Activists and aid groups say thousands of civilians likely to remain in east of city
Facing sluggish growth, Darren Woods must decide whether to do a transformational deal
Third-party fact-checking organisations to examine ‘disputed’ posts
WTO challenge over grain imports is 15th against Beijing by Obama administration
Banxico has delivered its fifth 50bp rise of 2016 in bid to support the peso
‘Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly hit the limelight after becoming a verbal punchbag for Donald Trump’
FT writers pick their must-read titles in history, fiction and fashion
MSF's battle to save mothers and babies
Osaka Police want to close tattoo parlours using a centuries-old law
Sam Leith analyses some of the most pivotal speeches of the year
A new hack of more than 1bn users' data was announced on Wednesday
Evacuation delayed as fighting resumes between pro-Assad forces and rebels
Kathrin Hille reports on the prospects for a peace agreement
Market focus for next year is going to be on growth and inflation
A historic upheaval for the US and the world
Paolo Gentiloni takes office and announces his cabinet
FT investigation on workers’ living standards
Our experts give their investment outlook on Trump, Brexit, emerging markets and more
Felicity Jones is the most watchable human as the franchise decouples from its dynastic saga
President’s legacy will partly depend on whether charge of passivity sticks
Stock markets firmer while gold edges off 10-month lows
Markets have broadly navigated upsets and potential concerns with less damage than feared
Post-Opec oil surge and signs Donald Trump may thaw US-Russia relations aid sentiment
Deal worth a reported $210m comes after regulators rejected bid by Norway’s Schibsted
Discovery of breach affecting more than 1bn accounts fuels concern about legal risks
