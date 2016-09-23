Try the new FT.com
Sep 23, 2016 SPORT

Middlesex take county cricket title in blazing fashion

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Sam Robson of Middlesex drinks champagne from the County Championship trophy following victory during day four of the Specsavers County Championship match between Middlesex and Yorkshire at Lords on September 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
With an hour of season to go, three teams were all in with a chance

David Coleman: anchored the coverage with complete mastery
Aug 12, 2016 WORLD

BBC Olympics wins medal in hype

Commentators have forsworn understatement

Jul 22, 2016 BOOKS

Golden years

In Rio, records will fall and reputations will be made. But are the Olympics losing their ability to inspire?

Danny Willett, of England, celebrates on the 18th hole after finishing the final round of the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 10, 2016, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Apr 11, 2016 WORLD

Willett rises as Spieth learns to lose

Fate strikes reigning Masters champion like a Georgia rattlesnake

The ‘Rise of the Rebels’ bus tour in Dublin, which commemorates Ireland’s Easter Rising of 1916
Mar 24, 2016

Revising Ireland’s Easter Rising

Has modern Ireland changed the way it views the tumultuous events of Easter 1916?

A White Turf horse race
Feb 12, 2016 TRAVEL

St Moritz on thin ice

Climate change is stalking the resort where winter tourism began after warm weather put a stop to the White Turf horse race

Bamboo Hedge, Sandy Bay
Jan 29, 2016 FT MAGAZINE

Last boat to St Helena

One of the most remote islands on earth is getting an airport — and that could change everything

Boxing - Wladimir Klitschko v Tyson Fury WBA, IBF & WBO Heavyweight Title's - Esprit Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany - 28/11/15 Tyson Fury in action with Wladimir Klitschko Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith Livepic - RTX1WAK2
Dec 27, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

Tyson v Fury? Dream sporting dramas for 2016

Mourinho in Norfolk, Tyson v Fury, and mandatory drug-taking at the Olympics

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, punches Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko and in a world heavyweight title fight for Klitschko's WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts in the Esprit Arena in Duesseldorf, western Germany, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Sebastian Konopka)
Dec 13, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

Fury over boxer smacks of hypocrisy

Boxer’s ideas don’t have to make sense — he just has to hit people

Illustration by Leillo of a train carriage
Dec 4, 2015 FT MAGAZINE

Slow train coming

Unlike most of the developed world, Britain and the US are still waiting for the second age of rail

Nov 29, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

A cry for the future of test cricket

Match follows a film lamenting the decline of Tests

Nov 15, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

Fiddling in sport is not a new game

Defining figure of the new age was the late Primo Nebiolo

Nov 1, 2015 WORLD

New Zealand assert their rugby supremacy

Back-to-back World Cup victory fulfils All Blacks’ historic role

Oct 26, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

In a state about fantasy sports gambling

The net is now closing on some sites and soon America’s fun police will claim two more victims

Oct 18, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

Broadcaster winds down his baseball clock

Vin Scully knows instinctively how to make the song sound right

Oct 11, 2015 Sporting View from SPORT

Touching base with Cards, Cubs and chaos

Joe Maddon is leading the most promising litter of Cubs

Sep 25, 2015 WORLD

MCC’s new chairman vows to end dispute

Promise of ‘trusting’ relationship after battle that ‘split club’

Sep 21, 2015 WORLD

The only way is down for Cameron

Tale about pig looks bound to fly, from pubs to foreign capitals

Sep 10, 2015 SPECIAL REPORTS

A beginner’s guide to funny-shaped balls

The FT’s sports columnist has tried all the codes but still has a blind spot for the oval ball

Sep 6, 2015 WORLD

Queen has never faced existential threat

Elizabeth II has always outpolled any politician

ABOUT MATTHEW

Matthew Engel Matthew Engel has had a journalistic career of unusual variety, covering everything from terrorism to tiddlywinks. He has reported from 50 countries and seven continents, clocking up No. 7 in January 2012 when the FT sent him to the Antarctic.

For 12 years, he was editor of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. His latest book, 'Engel's England', came out in October 2014.

E-mail Matthew Engel

