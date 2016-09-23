ABOUT MATTHEW

Matthew Engel has had a journalistic career of unusual variety, covering everything from terrorism to tiddlywinks. He has reported from 50 countries and seven continents, clocking up No. 7 in January 2012 when the FT sent him to the Antarctic.

For 12 years, he was editor of Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. His latest book, 'Engel's England', came out in October 2014.