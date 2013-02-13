Try the new FT.com

White House cabinet changes

Having secured a further term Barack Obama will soon decide on the members of his new cabinet, choices that will form the backbone of his admistration and set the tone for his second stint as president

State of the Union 2013
Feb 13, 2013 WORLD

Obama drive to ‘reignite’ US economy

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden applauds as U.S. President Barack Obama gives his State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol February 12, 2013 in Washington, DC.
US-EU trade talks central to State of the Union speech

Feb 13, 2013 ED Luce Edward Luce from WORLD

Obama strikes unapologetically partisan tone

President finally calls off fruitless quest for bipartisan Washington

Editorial

Obama faces State of the Union test
It is time for a serious overhaul of the US tax system
The audacity of experience
President Obama made an effective case for government
Jack Lew joins a team of unrivals
US Treasury nominee is qualified but new to world stage
Feb 13, 2013 WORLD

Neither US party swallows a compromise

President raises pressure as Rubio lambasts big government

Feb 13, 2013 WORLD

Challenge issued over guns and immigration

President draws loudest applause for proposals to prevent attacks

Feb 13, 2013 WORLD

Obama injects optimism into trade deal

Cameron welcomes impetus to transatlantic negotiations

Feb 13, 2013 Global Insight from WORLD

Obama makes most of second-term honeymoon

The US president will use the brief spell of power to put ideas into law

Feb 11, 2013 WORLD

Obama to focus attention on economy

Campaign machine redeployed to boost state of the union message

US President’s New Challenge

A master campaigner faces his hardest test

The President ties his white tie before the Alfred E. Smith dinner in New York

Barack Obama has a hostile environment to negotiate as he tries to secure a legacy beyond the financial crisis

Feb 10, 2013 ED Luce Edward Luce from COMMENT

Fellow Americans, let’s govern seriously

What Obama might want to say in his State of the Union address

Feb 10, 2013 WORLD

Obama targets jobs and growth

State of the union address to focus on middle class

Feb 10, 2013 WORLD

Defence hawk threatens to stall Obama team

Republican wants more info on Benghazi attacks

Feb 8, 2013 WORLD

Brennan hearing exposes divisions on drones

Accused of being ‘shockingly naive’ about civilian strikes

Feb 8, 2013 WORLD

Panetta reveals US divisions over Syria

Pentagon chief says Obama rejected plan to arm rebels

Feb 7, 2013 WORLD

Brennan defends drone attacks

US government had ‘rigorous standards’ for targeted killings

Feb 6, 2013 Global Insight from WORLD

Brennan faces drone attack from senators

CIA nominee set to be grilled over counter-terrorism policy

Feb 6, 2013 WORLD

REI executive nominated as interior secretary

Feb 6, 2013 WORLD

Israel and Palestinians top Kerry’s agenda

Secretary of state made weekend calls to both leaders

Feb 4, 2013 GLOBAL ECONOMY

Obama puts trade at heart of agenda

US has two large negotiations on its plate with EU and Asia

Feb 1, 2013 WORLD

Clinton leaves without big breakthroughs

Warm send-off for woman tipped for US 2016 presidency

Jan 31, 2013 WORLD

Hagel grilled by angry Republicans

Clashes with McCain over opposition to Iraqi surge

Jan 30, 2013 WORLD

Hagel nomination awakens ghost of Vietnam

War continues to exert a powerful influence on US politics

Jan 29, 2013 WORLD

Kerry confirmed as US secretary of state

Move marks first of many changes to national security team

Jan 28, 2013 WORLD

Obama’s SEC nominee faces tough scrutiny

White set to inherit daunting list of issues

Jan 28, 2013 WORLD

Obama starts push for immigration reforms

Bipartisan group of senators call for ‘path to citizenship’

Jan 27, 2013 WORLD

Republicans back off from Lew battle

Geithner replacement expected to be confirmed

Jan 25, 2013 WORLD

Obama sets out to liberalise US politics

Defence of government and gay rights shows Reaganesque ambition

