Global bond yields are thoroughly Fed up.

In line with the broad Fed-fuelled drop in bond prices in continental Europe today, UK government bonds are now also on the slide, jacking up yields to 1.5 per cent – a level they have not consistently held since May, well before the Brexit vote sent them sliding.

That’s a rise of 0.12 percentage points on the day so far.

Pimco’s Richard Clarida declares himself puzzled by the Fed’s somewhat higher rate forecast profile for next year:

In sum, four members of the FOMC appeared willing to place at least a modest bet that Trumponomics will justify three hikes instead of two in 2017. For a Fed that is always reminding us that it is “data dependent,” this is at least a bit puzzling, as the Fed projections for GDP growth in 2017 were marked up by only 0.1 percentage point (from 2.0% to 2.1%) and the inflation forecast, at 1.9%, was not revised at all. Go figure.

Rabobank notes:

At the press conference Chair Yellen attempted to downplay the upside revision to the trajectory of the rate path describing it as “very tiny”. The markets, however, interpreted the overall message from the Fed as relatively hawkish as reflected in a sharp squeeze in yields on US Treasuries.

The Bank of England is expected to leave rates on hold later today.