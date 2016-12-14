Shares in pub group Punch Taverns are rocketing after it confirmed media reports that it is the subject of competing takeover offers.

Sky News first reported that Heineken has made an approach to the board of Punch, but is facing competition from Alan McIntosh, one of the company’s founders.

Responding, Punch confirmed it was in “advanced discussions” with Patron Capital Advisers real estate fund, acting on behalf of Heineken, over a “possible cash offer” worth 174p a share.

It also said it had “received an approach from Emerald Investment Partners Limited regarding a possible cash offer for Punch at 185 pence per Punch share”.

“The Emerald Proposal is conditional on, amongst other things, arranging committed financing, confirmatory due diligence, and the recommendation of the Board. The Board is in discussions with Emerald regarding the Emerald Proposal”, said Punch.

Shares are up more than 35 per cent at publication time to 174p.

The company added: