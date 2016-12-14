From bear to bull – Goldman Sachs has turned positive on copper.

Consistently the most negative voice in the market over the past 18 months, the bank now expects demand for the industrial metal to outstrip supply next year and for prices to rise from their current level of $5,700 a tonne.

Goldman’s u-turn comes after copper has enjoyed an explosive rally, advancing more than 20 per cent in the past six weeks.

While many traders have pinned that move on speculative buying, Goldman analyst Max Layton says improving supply and demand fundamentals have contributed the surge, which it sees continuing into the first half of 2017.

“Over a very short period of 6 weeks we have seen data releases pointing to a surge in global industrial activity, most notably in China”, said Mr Layton in a report.

“The improvement in demand growth was much stronger than we had anticipated and appears likely to absorb much of the ‘wall of supply’ that we had expected would drive prices lower during the second of 2016 and early 2017.”

Goldman’s much feared and talked about ‘wall of supply’ – from projects signed off during the commodities boom – is one reason why copper had lagged other commodities until its recent explosive move higher.

That view has been questioned by many industry executives. They say most of the new supply hit the market earlier in the year and was absorbed. Now, supplies are tight because of technical issues at some of the world’s biggest copper mines including Escondida and Grasberg.

In addition, Rio Tinto has not been able to move copper concentrate from its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia across the boarder into China for several weeks because of a dispute involving the local government.

“On the supply side – which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the bullish swing in our copper supply and demand balance for 2017 – we now forecast that mine supply will decline by 0.4 per cent versus 1 per cent growth previously,” said Mr Layton who now expects a supply deficit of 180,000 tonnes in 2017, compared with an earlier forecast for a surplus of 180,000 tonnes.

He added:

This reflects a list of factors including our recent work which points to a likely end to producer high grading, our work showing that the recent strength in prices may encourage industrial disputes (labour contracts expire during the first quarter of 2017 for mines which produce 9 per cent of mine supply), a heightened potential for Zambian power and tax related supply issues, as well as an increased likelihood of Indonesian export permitting delays.

Mr Layton sees copper rising to $6,200 a tonne over the next six months. Copper for delivery in three months on the London Metal Exchange was trading at $5,721.