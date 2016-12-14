The government will not set out its plan for leaving the EU until February at the earliest, Brexit secretary David Davis said on Wednesday.

MPs voted this month to require Theresa May to set out her Brexit plan before she triggers the Article 50 exit clause next March.

But Mr Davis said work was underway on 57 separate work streams covering 85 per cent of the British economy and would not be finished before the end of January.

He declined to say what form the “plan” would take, refusing to promise a formal white paper.

Mr Davis also said he was open to a transitional deal to allow for the “implementation” of a deal on a future trade deal between the EU and UK.

But he insisted that the trade deal could be agreed alongside a divorce settlement within the two year Article 50 process – a view not widely shared in the Treasury or in Brussels.