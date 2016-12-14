A section of British Airways’ cabin crew have voted to take industrial action that looks set to disrupt flights over the busy Christmas period.

The dispute over pay could see more than 2,500 of BA’s 16,000 flight attendants walk out at any time after 21 December. Matt Smith of the Unite union, which represent the BA workers, said members had voted overwhelmingly for strike action because BA’s pay rates were “indefensible” and the crew were at “breaking point”.

The workers have rejected a proposed 2 per cent pay rise in a dispute that United said was triggered by “poverty pay and broken promises”.

BA said it was “extremely disappointed” the union was creating uncertainty for its customers. “We remain focused on resolving this issue as quickly as possible without any disruption to customers,” it said.

The group of workers are part of a flexible unit set up by BA that allows them to work on a range of the airline’s aircraft operating both long-haul and short-haul flights. Traditionally, airlines have split cabin crew up between long-haul and short-haul operations, with new employees starting on the shorter flights on lower pay.

Mr Smith said: “Mixed fleet crew earn just over the minimum wage and below the national average,” adding: “British Airways bosses need to wake up to the anger and the injustice here.”

Salaries for new BA “mixed fleet” cabin crew have been advertised as being worth between £21,000 and £25,000 ($27,000-$32,000) a year, Bloomberg reported, but in practice start at £12,000 plus an additional £3 for each hour of flying, according to Unite.