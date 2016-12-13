Donald Trump has confirmed he will hand over control of his business interests to his sons prior to the start of his term in office and appears to have postponed a press conference announcing the specifics of that transition.

Mr Trump said in a tweet late Monday night (New York time) that he would leave his business before January 20 “so that I can focus full time on the Presidency”. In his place, he said his company would be managed by his sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump, “plus executives”.

The president-elect also said in a subsequent tweet that “No new deals will be done during my term(s) in office”. How his real estate business could operate without closing new deals remains unclear, and Mr Trump’s existing business holdings have already raised concerns ahead of his inauguration.

Among the most recent developments on this front: a Trump Tower in Argentina now looks set to start construction after stalling under the country’s previous administration; and Mr Trump recently registered eight new companies in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump, who tweeted hours earlier that he would reveal his pick for Secretary of State on Tuesday morning, also announced that he will hold a press conference “in the near future” to discuss “the business, Cabinet picks and all other topics of interest”. He had previously scheduled a press conference with his children concerning his departure for Thursday December 15.

Mr Trump’s spokesperson said the announcement would now come in January, according to a BBC report.