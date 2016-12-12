In an innovative development for eurozone monetary policy, the European Central Bank broke fresh ground today by answering questions about its latest policy stance on Twitter.

Twitter users were encouraged to use the #AskECB hashtag to quiz executive board member Benoit Cœuré on Monday. The questions and answers were wide-ranging and even included a painful attempt by the Frenchman to engage in cricketing puns (see below)*.

Mr Cœuré didn’t dodge the difficult questions. Among them, he responded to recent developments in the eurozone’s financial plumbing system – known as Target2 – which has shown a sharp increase in deficits in Italy, and rising surpluses in Germany in what some analysts fear has echoes of the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.

Responding on Twitter, Mr Cœuré said the climb in imbalances among southern member states was not evidence of capital flight from those countries but rather an effect of the ECB’s quantitative easing measures.

“Increased Target2 balances reflect Asset Purchase Programme settlement in financial centres and APP-induced portfolio adjustments. No capital flight”, he said.

Mr Cœuré also repeated that the ECB’s Governing Council has never discussed the prospect of “helicopter money” in the eurozone, arguing that it would “blur” the boundaries between monetary and fiscal policy.

The Twitter exercise, the first of its kind from the ECB (who followed examples by the Bank of England back in 2014) came less than a week after the ECB voted to scale back its bond-buying purchases starting from April next year and amid some criticism that the eurozone’s coterie of central bankers need to get out more to engage with the parts of society most affected by its policies (see the FT’s Claire Jones).

Here’s a selection of the rest of Mr Cœuré s answers on the short-term funding markets (repo), investment and deflation risk in the eurozone below:

*Groan*

As for the questions he didn’t answer, here’s the best of the rest. Well done, Twitter.