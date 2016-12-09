Anti-Islam Dutch politician Geert Wilders was found guilty of incitement to discrimination and insulting a group in a trial in the Netherlands.

Prosecutors had demanded that Mr Wilders – whose right-wing PVV party currently top Dutch polls – face a fine of €5,000 for leading anti-Moroccan chants at a political rally.

Mr Wilders will escape a financial penalty but described the judgement as “madess” on Twitter.

The events took place in 2014, when a group of Mr Wilders’ supporters shouted that they wanted “fewer!” Moroccans in the Netherlands. A grinning Mr Wilders added: “We’re going to take care of that.”

Mr Wilders’ PVV party are forecast to be the Netherlands’ biggest party in Dutch elections in three months time, with a slim lead over the centre-right VVD party of Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte.

The case was the second time that Mr Wilders has been accused of inciting hate speech, after he was found not guilty of similar charges in 2011.

Before the trial, the blond-haired leader had struck a defiant tone. “I will continue to speak the truth regardless, including about the Moroccan problem, and no judge, politician or terrorist will stop me,” said Mr Wilders in an interview with a Dutch newspaper this week.