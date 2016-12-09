Coca-Cola’s chief operating officer and president James Quincey will replace Muhtar Kent as the company’s chief executive officer on May 1, according to an announcement from the company on Friday.

Mr Kent – who has spent the past eight years as Coca-Cola’s chief executive and chairman – will continue on as the soft-drink giant’s chairman, the announcement said. Mr Kent said in a statement on Friday that Mr Quincey’s “vast industry knowledge, expertise with our brands, values and system, coupled with an acute understanding of evolving consumer tastes, make him the ideal candidate to effectively lead our company and bottling system.”

Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive of Coca-Cola’s biggest shareholder Berkshire Hathaway, praised Mr Kent in a statement, calling him “an excellent steward of Coca-Cola’s business over the last eight years”. Mr Buffett added the he knew and liked Mr Quincey “and believe(s) the company has made a smart investment in its future with his selection.”

Coca-Cola’s shares rose more than 2 per cent after the opening bell on Friday.

Mr Kent — the son of a Turkish diplomat who was raised in Thailand, India, Iran and Turkey — has emphasised diversity during his lengthy career with Coca-Cola, where he first started in 1978. He was named general manager of Coca-Cola Turkey and Central Asia in 1985, and worked in various overseas and international divisions until 1999, when he became president and chief executive of Turkey-based Efes Beverage Group.

He returned to the Coca-Cola Company in 2005 as president and chief operating officer of its North Asia, Eurasia and Middle East Group, before being tapped as president of Coca-Cola International. He has been the company’s chairman and chief executive since April 2009, according to his corporate bio.

Mr Kent has steered Coca-Cola through the tail end of the financial crisis, with its share price growing 82.7 per cent since April 2009. It posted net revenue of $10.6bn in the third quarter, as it executes a plan to sell off the majority of its bottling operations and focus on its core business of producing concentrate for its drinks and developing new beverages.

In comments posted on Coca-Cola’s website, Mr Kent said that the company is in the “midst of an important evolution of the company as we refocus on our core business model of building strong global brands and leading a strong, dedicated franchise system with an aligned purpose.”

Mr Quincey has been president and chief operating officer since August 2015, and has held a number of roles at the company since joining in 1996, including leadership posts at divisions in Europe and Mexico.

Mr Quincey said that the company is reshaping its beverage portfolio to meet consumers’ shifting preferences, including more low- and no-calorie products and more than 200 reformulation initiatives worldwide, according to an interview on Coca-Cola’s website. “We’ve been on this journey for a while – continuing to launch hundreds of new products each year – but we will continue to accelerate our pace given the fast-moving nature of our business,” he said.

Mr Quincey also credited Mr Kent with refocusing Coca-Cola’s business “on growing revenue ahead of volume” in order to generate “sustainable and profitable growth.”