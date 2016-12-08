The t-word has made its way into ECB lexicon.

The European Central Bank will scale back the pace of its monthly bond purchases from €80bn to €60bn a month from April next year. Policymakers however said they would stay the course with QE until at least December – longer than markets had expected – and still stood ready to extend and expand their measures if necessary.

Today’s decision is “a compromise resulting from increased pressure from the ECB hawks to stop or at least reduce QE”, said Carsten Brzeski at ING.

“Whether it was a wise decision or whether the ECB could end up in a taper tantrum like the Fed did in 2013 remains to be seen”.

Marc Ostwald at ADM investors described the move as a “dovish taper”.

“The bias remains clearly towards further easing”, he said noting the ECB’s statement which said:

If in the meantime, the outlook becomes less favourable or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment of the path of inflation, the Governing Council intends to increase the programme in terms of size and/or duration.

Claus Vistesen at Pantheon thinks the doves in the ECB have probably won the day:

The ECB has extended the QE program for longer than the market, and we, expected, and has committed itself to keeping it in place should the recovery falters. This is to say, tapering is far from guaranteed or automatic. This should just about be enough to offset the “disappointment” of the ECB only buying €60B a month starting Q2 next year. The statement further notes that principal repayments will be reinvested alongside the net purchases. In other words, the ECB is in no hurry to shrink its balance sheet.

Jennifer McKeown at Capital Economics said policymakers’ decision to scale back was likely encouraged by the eurozone’s steady economic recovery: