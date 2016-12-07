The European Commission has fined Crédit Agricole, HSBC and JPMorgan Chase, a total of €485m for participating in a cartel concerning the pricing of interest rate derivatives denominated in euros.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition policy chief, said banks “have to respect EU competition rules just like any other company operating in the single market”.

The fines mark the final stage in what began as a far wider investigation into a cartel of banks that manipulated interest rate derivatives linked to the Euribor benchmark rate.

Four other banks reached a settlement with the Commission concerning the same cartel back in 2013.

“The aim of the cartel was to distort” Euribor, Ms Vestager said. The traders involved “tried to submit quotes to move the Euribor rate up or down”.

The Commission found evidence in records from online messaging services of traders “congratulating each other on work well done,” she said.

JPMorgan was slapped with the biggest fine at €337m, Credit Agricole’s was set at €114m, and HSBC’s at €33m. The size of the fine for each of the banks is linked to the length and geographical scope of each bank’s participation in the cartel, Ms Vestager said.

“The enforcement of competition rules brought to light widespread collusion between banks,” she said.

The Commission’s investigations into Euribor were one of a number of probes that global antitrust regulators launched following revelations in 2012 of rigging and attempted rigging of key market benchmark rates.

The EU has since adopted tougher financial regulations to make such benchmark rigging more difficult, Ms Vestager said.