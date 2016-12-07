Credit Suisse has announced fresh cost savings and lowered profit targets as it reacts to turbulent market conditions which are hampering its strategic overhaul.

The Swiss bank said it would target an additional SFr 1bn in cuts to its operating cost base by 2018. Profit targets for its international wealth management and Asia-pacific units were lowered as a result of weaker expected performances in asset management as well as trading and markets activities, reports Switzerland and Austria correspondent Ralph Atkins.

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive, unveiled a sweeping overhaul of Credit Suisse in October last year to expand its global wealth management activities and reduce its investment bank. In March, he accelerated the restructuring, especially in its global markets division.

But execution of his plans has been made more difficult by volatile global financial market turmoil which has hit banks across Europe and made revenue growth harder for Credit Suisse.

In a statement on Wednesday, Credit Suisse said “we have seen major changes in the market environment and political outlook, which have negatively impacted the market-dependent portion of our targets. This has led us to reassess certain targets we set for 2018. ” It gave no details of job losses.

Credit Suisse is lowering its target operating cost base for 2018 from “below SFr 18bn” to “below SFr 17 bn”. Targets for pre-tax income at the end of 2018 have been reduced from SFr 2.1bn to SFr 1.6bn in its Asia-Pacific division and from SFr 2.1bn to Sfr 1.8bn international wealth management, which covers the rest of the world excluding Switzerland.

The 2018 pre-tax profit target for Swiss operations, which were recently reformed into a separate legal entity, was confirmed at 2.3bn. Credit Suisse said it still planned to list its “Swiss universal bank” next year.

In a statement ahead of an “investor day” in London, Credit Suisse said: