French president Francois Hollande has appointed Bernard Cazeneuve as prime minister after Manuel Valls resigned from his post, triggering a government reshuffle less than five months before presidential elections.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Elysee said Mr Cazeneuve, who was interior minister, has been tasked by the Socialist president to form a new government.

The reshuffle follows Mr Valls’ decision to compete for the centre-left presidential nomination in January.

Mr Valls, 54, threw his hat in the ring after Mr Hollande’s shock announcement that he would rule himself out of the contest, the first time a Fifth Republic president does not seek a second mandate.

As interior minister since 2014, Mr Cazeneuve, 53, a Hollande loyalist, has been on the front line of an unprecedented wave of Islamist terror attacks on French soil. Before that, the well-regarded politician was budget minister, replacing Jerome Cahuzac who was forced to step down after tax fraud scandal in 2013.

In 2012, he had joined the government headed by prime minister Jean-Marc Ayrault as European Affairs minister.

Mr Valls’ decision to leave the government has kicked off a competition for the leadership of the Socialist party, which is facing a likely electoral rout in the presidential runoff in April and May and in the following parliamentary polls in June.

With no candidate on the left in a position to qualify for the second round of the presidential election, the Socialist party is mired in divisions.

Mr Valls, who has developed a pro-business economic platform and adopted a tough stance on immigration, is expected to face as many as seven rivals in a primary elections, including Arnaud Montebourg, a party leftwinger who left the government in a reshuffle in 2014 after disagreeing with the prime minister’s supply-side shift.

Denied a majority in parliament, Mr Valls has been forced to request presidential decree powers to pass key reforms, including a bill that aimed to make the job market more flexible and infuriated a group of leftwing MPs.

The government reshuffle adds to the sense of upheaval in the French political mainstream, which has been unable to contain an electorally resurgent far-right National Front, whose leader Marine Le Pen is predicted by all surveys to qualify for the presidential runoff.

“The extreme right is standing at the doorstep of power. Let’s push it back,” Mr Valls told supporters in Evry on Monday evening, when he declared his candidacy.