CompaniesFCA clamps down on spread-betting
UK watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority is laying out stricter rules over trading in contracts for difference – spread betting instruments that are popular with retail traders even though over 80 per cent of users lose money on them.
Heavily-advertised CFDs offered by a clutch of retail brokerages allow users to speculate over the direction of a range of different financial markets, including stocks and foreign exchange. Today, the FCA says that six years of supervision over the industry, which is dominated by online brokers, has found “instances of poor conduct across the CFD sector”.
It adds:
The FCA has concerns that more retail customers are opening and trading CFD products that they do not adequately understand.
Now, the watchdog says it wants trading platforms to provide standardised risk warnings and lower leverage limits, particularly for inexperienced traders. It is also calling on the industry to stop promotions such as bonuses for opening accounts. The news hammered shares in a number of spread betters.
Christopher Woolard at the FCA said:
We have serious concerns that an increasing number of retail clients are trading in CFD products without an adequate understanding of the risks involved, and as a result can incur rapid, large and unexpected losses. We are introducing stricter rules for CFD products to ensure the sector addresses the shortcomings identified, and that firms make sure that retail clients are aware of the high risks involved in trading these complex products.
The FCA also has concerns that binary bets pose investor protection risks and questions whether binary bets meet a genuine investment need.