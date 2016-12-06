UK watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority is laying out stricter rules over trading in contracts for difference – spread betting instruments that are popular with retail traders even though over 80 per cent of users lose money on them.

Heavily-advertised CFDs offered by a clutch of retail brokerages allow users to speculate over the direction of a range of different financial markets, including stocks and foreign exchange. Today, the FCA says that six years of supervision over the industry, which is dominated by online brokers, has found “instances of poor conduct across the CFD sector”.

It adds:

The FCA has concerns that more retail customers are opening and trading CFD products that they do not adequately understand.

Now, the watchdog says it wants trading platforms to provide standardised risk warnings and lower leverage limits, particularly for inexperienced traders. It is also calling on the industry to stop promotions such as bonuses for opening accounts. The news hammered shares in a number of spread betters.

Christopher Woolard at the FCA said: