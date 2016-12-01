Agustín Carstens, one of Mexico’s most respected policymakers, is quitting as head of the Bank of Mexico next July to lead the Bank of International Settlements.

José Antonio Meade, finance minister, told a seminar on Thursday that the move – which comes as Mexico’s economy prepares for further shocks as Donald Trump takes office and fleshes out trade plans that he has said will require a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement – “reflects confidence in his management”.

He hailed Mr Carstens as “one of Mexico’s, and the world’s, most prestigious officials”.

The finance minister said the transition at the central bank, which has raised interest rates by 2 percentage points this year to try to keep a lid on inflation as the peso has crashed, would be orderly. Mr Carstens “will be 100 per cent in charge for the coming months”, he added.

Mr Carstens had been rumoured to be in contention for the job at the Basel-based BIS, along with the European Central Bank’s Benoît Cœuré. The Mexican will replace general manager Jaime Caruana, who has served in the post since 2009.

Jens Weidmann, chair of the BIS board of directors and head of the Bundesbank said the institution dubbed the “central bank of central banks” was “delighted to have secured a person of Mr Carstens’s remarkable calibre and international experience to be the next BIS general manager”.

“He is held in high regard in the central banking and international financial communities and already has a strong relationship with the BIS”, said Mr Weidmann.

Mexico’s central bank had previously refused to comment on reports Mr Carstens was poised to quit.

The peso slumped to close to its all-time record low against the dollar on the news to MXN20.7775 – a 1 per cent fall on the day.