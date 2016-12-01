BP has given the go-ahead for the $9bn Mad Dog 2 development in the US Gulf of Mexico, one of the largest oil projects to be approved since the crude price crash began in 2014.

The project has been approved after cutting its cost by more than a half from the original estimate of $20bn, thanks to a redesign and lower prices negotiated with suppliers, writes Ed Crooks.

It is expected to come into production late in 2021, with a capacity of up to 140,000 barrels of oil per day.

It is part of a wave of new projects that BP has coming into operation, expected to add 800,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to production over 2016-2020.

Bob Dudley, BP’s chief executive, said in a statement:

This announcement shows that big deepwater projects can still be economic in a low price environment in the US if they are designed in a smart and cost-effective way.

The project is owned 60.5 per cent by BP, 23.9 per cent by BHP Billiton and 15.6 per cent by Chevron.

It is an extension of the existing Mad Dog development, which was brought into production in 2005, but needs a new platform which will be located about six miles away.

After BP discovered more oil reserves in the area in 2009 and 2011, it originally drew up an ambitious plan for an unusual design of a large floating facility. It abandoned that idea in 2013, however, even before oil prices began to fall, as it became clear that the cost would be too high, and has now opted for a less complex floating platform.

Richard Morrison, president of BP’s Gulf of Mexico business, said:

The project team showed tremendous discipline and arrived at a far better and more resilient concept that we expect to generate strong returns for years to come, even in a low oil price environment.

Approvals for large oil and gas projects have slowed sharply as a result of the price crash. In 2007-13 there were on average about 40 large projects approved each year, according to Wood Mackenzie, the research company. In 2015 there were just eight.