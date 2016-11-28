The UK accountancy watchdog has launched a probe into Sports Direct’s auditor Grant Thornton, after the Financial Times unearthed an undisclosed deal between the sportswear chain and the older brother of its billionaire founder Mike Ashley.

The FT reported in August that Barlin Delivery received a share of a share of the revenue from Sports Direct’s website orders that are dispatched overseas. The little-known company is owned by John Ashley and has as its registered office a detached house in a cul-de-sac in the seaside town of Cleethorpes.

The Financial Reporting Council said it had “commenced investigations…in relation to the preparation, approval and audit” of Sports Direct’s 2016 accounts, following “reports of an arrangement between Sports Direct and Barlin Delivery Limited which was not disclosed as a related party [transaction] in the company’s financial statements”.

Companies are generally required to give details of dealings they have with related parties, including the close family members of directors if they may fall under each other’s influence. But Sports Direct said in August that its auditors had concluded that no disclosure was required as a result of the arrangement with Barlin.

Grant Thornton said it would co-operate “fully” with the FTC’s investigation, citing a “common interest in promoting good corporate governance and reporting standards”.

Sports Direct’s chairman Keith Hellawell, a former chief constable with little experience of business who is the chairman of the FTSE 250-listed retailer, conceded in September that “with the benefit of hindsight”, acknowledging the existence of the deal would have been a “useful additional disclosure”, even if it was not “technically required”.

Sports Direct has said it had wanted a company outside the group to manage the “complexity” of its international delivery operations, and that it chose Barlin to take charge of organising deliveries and to assume responsibility for certain risks. “This structure is intended to enhance, not divert, Sports Direct’s revenues — and we believe it has that effect,” the sportswear chain said in August.