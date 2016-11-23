Britain’s independent fiscal watchdog has tried to forecast the costs of the UK’s exit from the EU, predicting slower trade growth for the next decade, restricted migration, and additional borrowing worth nearly £60bn over five years.

Releasing its latest forecasts in the wake of the UK’s Autumn Statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility has aimed to calculate Britain’s economic trajectory for the first time since the referendum.

It complained however that the government was not particularly forthcoming in providing it with details, leaving its economists “little the wiser as regards the choices and trade-offs that the government might make during the negotiations”.

Despite the limitations, the OBR has sought to forecast based on Britain leaving the EU in April 2019 – two years after the planned invocation of Article 50.

Here are three of the best takeaways:

1. A 2.4 percentage point hit to growth

Potential growth in the UK economy will suffer a 2.4 percentage point hit over the next five years as a result of the decision to leave the EU.

This reduction has been driven by businesses being less likely to invest as the UK’s position in the EU remains unclear, while migration is expected to come under stricter rules, and Britain overall will be a “less open economy”, say the OBR.

However, the watchdog adds a caveat:

There are, of course, huge uncertainties associated with any estimates of the effect of leaving the EU, since it is not something that has happened before. The sources of uncertainty include what will ultimately replace EU rules in terms of trade, investment and migration, as well as any knock-on effects to regulatory or other policies. The latter are less relevant to our analysis, as we are required to forecast on the basis of current policy rather than to predict how governments might choose to exploit the opportunity to change policies in the future

2. A £60bn deterioration in the public finances

The chart above shows the Brexit vote is the biggest single driver behind the worsening outlook for the public finances. The referendum vote will add £58.7bn in additional borrowing over the next five years, with the OBR expecting overall borrowing to be hiked by £126bn over the forecast period.

Government debt is forecast to peak at 90.2 per cent of GDP in 2017-2018.

3. Rising EU budget contributions from weak sterling

The decline in the pound could prove doubly painful for the UK economy, raising inflation and also boosting Britain’s expected budget contributions to Brussels.

According to the OBR’s forecasts, the fall in sterling means Britain will be paying an additional £800m in EU transfers in 2018-19 and 2019-20, and an additional £900m in 2020-2021. Despite voting to leave, it is likely that the UK will still have to meet its commitments to the EU budget long after it has left the bloc.

A falling exchange rate is also set to push up inflation which will peak in the middle of 2018, according to the forecast.