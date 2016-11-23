Eli Lilly said its Alzheimer’s drug had failed in a large clinical trial, sending shares in the drugmaker down by 14 per cent in pre-market trading.

Many analysts and investors had been expecting the medicine, Solanezumab, to show efficacy in patients suffering from mild dementia due to the disease, after previous trials showed it slowed the disease by roughly a third in early-stage patients, reports David Crow in New York.

However, the company said that while many of the results “directionally favoured the drug, the magnitudes of differences were small” and, as such, it has no plans to seek regulatory approval.

“The results of the Solanezumab trial were not what we had hoped for and we are disappointed for the millions of people waiting for a potential disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease,” said John Lechleiter, chief executive officer, Lilly.

He added: “We will evaluate the impact of these results on the development plans for Solanezumab and our other Alzheimer’s pipeline assets.”

The company said the negative study outcome would result in a fourth-quarter charge of approximately $150m or 9 cents per share.

The news from Eli Lilly sent shares in Biogen, which is also running trials on its own Alzheimer drug, down more than 7 per cent in pre-market trading.