Vodafone writes down €5bn against Indian business

Vodafone has booked a €5bn non-cash charge against its Indian business to reflect the intensely competitive market in the country and lower projected cash flows.

The writedown is the latest in a series of massive impairment charges at Vodafone including a $3.3bn hit in 2010 related to its Indian division. The British company is planning to float a portion of the Indian business.

Vodafone’s first half revenue hit €27bn which was 4 per cent lower than last year due to foreign exchange movements. Its organic growth rate was 2.3 per cent. The loss for the period hit €4.7bn due to the Indian impairment charge.

The company narrowed its guidance for earnings for the full year to between €15.7bn and €16.1bn which represents a small cut as it had previously said it could be as high as €16.2bn.

Exane BNP said that strength in Germany helped the company’s service revenue growth rate beat expectations and expects the shares to “buck the trend” on European markets after the results.

