Russian economy minister Alexei Ulyukaev has been detained on allegations of corruption in a state company sale, a case expected to reveal more detail of power struggles in the administration of president Vladimir Putin, writes Kathrin Hille in Moscow.

The Investigative Committee said Mr Ulyukaev had received a US$2m bribe for giving a positive evaluation of the proposed acquisition of state oil company Bashneft by its larger peer Rosneft.

“In the near future investigators plan to bring charges against Alexei Ulyukaev,” the committee said.

Rosneft’s $5bn acquisition of Bashneft was controversial from the beginning as the sale to another state-controlled company runs counter to the original goal of privatizing the asset.

Prime minister Dmitry Medvedev had opposed the sale to Rosneft and tried to prevent it. But the deal went ahead in the end after Mr Putin said Rosneft could not be barred from the acquisition.