Trafigura, one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, has disclosed $33bn of direct deals with state-controlled oil producers during 2014 and 2015 for crude, refined fuels and gas, revealing for the first time the scale of its business with national oil companies.

In its annual responsibility report, Trafigura included payments to all state oil companies, not just those that are members of the Extractive Transparency Industries Initiative (EITI), a disclosure programme aimed at rooting out corruption and improving visibility that the trading house supports, write Neil Hume and David Sheppard.

Last year, the Swiss-based group became the first commodity trading house to report payments to national oil companies under the EITI, but has faced pressure to provide even greater transparency, as the role of commodity houses in global trade has faced criticism from some environmental and human rights groups.

“This provides further context and demonstrates the challenge ahead in broadening existing EITI coverage,” said Trafigura’s chief executive Jeremy Weir, referring to the decision to disclose aggregate total payments to non-EITI countries.

Payments to EITI countries were $3.5bn and $1.4bn in 2014 and 2015 respectively, while purchases from non-members totalled $14.9bn and $12.7bn.

EITI is a voluntary programme that requires members to disclose payments to national oil companies for crude, fuels and gas. It also extends to metals and mining. It boasts more than 50 implementing countries and 80 of the world’s largest resource companies.

Critics say that it only provides limited disclosure because so many large oil producing countries, such as Russia, where Trafigura has built large businesses, are not part of the programme.

In addition EITI only covers direct deals between oil traders and national oil companies not those done through intermediaries.

The numbers revealed by Trafigura on Monday include deals with Russia’s Rosneft, the biggest producer in Russia that is majority owned by Moscow, though companies outside the EITI are not broken out individually.

The payments revealed on Monday are relatively small compared with Trafigura’s annual turnover which was almost $100bn in the year to September 2015 and the amount of oil it handles. In the first six months of its 2016 financial year, Trafigura handled 4m barrels a day of oil. This compares with the 281m barrels of oil and products the company says it bought from national oil companies in the whole of 2015.

In 2015, Trafigura purchased $915m worth of oil and fuel from EITI members including Colombia, Ghana and Peru, down 70 per cent a year earlier as it did fewer crude swaps with Nigerian National Petroleum Company. It also declared $545m of oil purchases from member countries but from loaded at foreign ports.

Trafigura has urged rivals including Vitol and Mercuria to join EITI as well as the trading arms of major oil producers such BP and Shell. So far none have followed suit.

Earlier this year, Trafigura left the Swiss Trading and Shipping Association saying that it would be better placed to promote transparency initiatives outside the group.